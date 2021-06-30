Rich Rawlyk

Howse Pass

Howse Pass
This summer's hiking plans have been changed due to injury. I find myself with a cast on and no way to hike, so all the hikes I planned for the summer will be abstracted and then I shall contrast them with next years trail images. Sketchbook and rehabilitation incentives.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Artifacts of Story

