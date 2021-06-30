BANNER COFFEE COMPANY | BRAND IDENTITY

Banner Coffee Company is more than just a coffee company. Every day is a "banner day" one that you can look back on and remember that you had nothing else to give. Established as a pop-up coffee shop, Banner meets customers where they are at whether it be a farmers market, the yoga studio, your local REI parking lot, or your neighborhood barbecue. We live in a fast-paced world. That’s why we are on a mission to inspire ritual. We hope to remind people to carve fifteen minutes from their busy lives to simply... pause. Take a breath. Experience calm. Then take a sip. Banner Coffee Company needed a strong identity that was welcoming, kind, but was a reminder to live your best life.