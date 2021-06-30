Redesign Sambara App (Samsat Mobile Jawa Barat)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I haven't shot on dribbble in a long time. Here I created a project to redesign the Sambara application. The Sambara application is an application to pay the annual vehicle tax provided by the West Java provincial government.
See my redesign process here: https://muhammadtaaz.medium.com/studi-case-ui-ux-redesign-sambara-samsat-mobile-jawa-barat-ec7dcb430b75
See more details at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120197949/Redesign-SAMBARA-%28Samsat-Mobile-Jawa-Barat%29
Thank you for visiting 😊