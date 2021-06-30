Blake Johnson

Steadfast Lenten Illustration

bible parable worship jesus skull cross church lent
A collection of illustrations from the gospel of Matthew for a lenten series at Pillar Church entitled "Steadfast." In general, these are pretty literal depictions of the stories, brought together into a fantastical landscape that the church moved through week by week. The composition is vaguely triangular to point to an ascension and a triune steadfastness - Christ sees, He leads, He embraces - all the while on the way to the cross.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
