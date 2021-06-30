Abin Kumar

Website redesign for Pretty Little Triggers

Abin Kumar
Abin Kumar
  • Save
Website redesign for Pretty Little Triggers web design branding ux ui design webflow
Download color palette

The client reached out to us for a redesign of the existing website on sqaurespace and wanted to move to #webflow and wanted to have a dreamy website. So here it is !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Abin Kumar
Abin Kumar

More by Abin Kumar

View profile
    • Like