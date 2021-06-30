Erika Gruber

Title / Heading / Tab Bar

Erika Gruber
Erika Gruber
  • Save
Title / Heading / Tab Bar design interface uiux typography figma components variants input zurich app
Download color palette

Hi! Currently I'm working at Zurich based startup Circled, here you can see variants of inputs and tab bar of our App.

Want to know more?
Check it here! https://www.circledapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Erika Gruber
Erika Gruber

More by Erika Gruber

View profile
    • Like