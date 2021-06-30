Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #69 "Trending"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #69 "Trending" adobe xd minimal web ui app design
Download color palette

I'm so busy today but decided to take a break and do a quick UI design - I'm not impressed. This can be improved but I'm really in a hurry. Bye for now!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like