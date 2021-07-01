Beats Headphones Landing Page Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbbers👋
Today I make minimal landing page about Beats headphone overview and features with dark theme.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro
👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work
We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?
Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com
If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻