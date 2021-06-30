CoinStance UI Kit

CoinStance is a modern, well thought, pixel perfect cryptocurrency wallet UI kit. Pack contains of 20 premium, resizable iOS screens designed for Sketch, Figma and Adobe Xd. All components are vector based, fully compatible and editable. Well organised, named and grouped layers will help you to adjust everything to your needs.

You can purchase it at ThemeForest: https://themeforest.net/item/coinstance-mobile-cryptocurrency-wallet/25328642