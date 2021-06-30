IT Рейтинг RU

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Specialists of our company Promodex have developed a website IT Rating RU, which is a service that specializes in collecting data on IT companies in Russia. The page design is made in light colors. Does not distract the user's attention from choosing a company of interest or familiarizing with useful information. We took into account the main rules for placing elements on the page, but still preferred intuition clues. While developing the design and the arrangement of important components on the pages, we always put ourselves in the user's shoes. After all, it often happens that the views of the site owner and the developers may not coincide. The golden rule in this situation is to imagine as if we ourselves are using the resource and in what places it would be convenient to see certain elements.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122579775/IT-rejting-RU
