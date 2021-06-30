Blake Johnson

GRYL Postcard

Blake Johnson
Blake Johnson
Hire Me
  • Save
GRYL Postcard script life young rapids grand bridge skyline city lettering cmyk card post
Download color palette

Fun & loose CMYK Postcard for Grand Rapids Young Life. A freelance project from earlier this year.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Blake Johnson
Blake Johnson
creative enabler
Hire Me

More by Blake Johnson

View profile
    • Like