Dharti Patel

Figma User Interfaces

Dharti Patel
Dharti Patel
  • Save
Figma User Interfaces design figmui button figma
Download color palette

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot...
For work inquiry Drop 📩dhartigraphic2910@gmail.com
Follow Design: Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Dharti Patel
Dharti Patel

More by Dharti Patel

View profile
    • Like