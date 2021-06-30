Ross Bruggink
Buddy-Buddy

Logotype Variations

Ross Bruggink
Buddy-Buddy
Ross Bruggink for Buddy-Buddy
Hire Us
  • Save
Logotype Variations branding font type logo typography custom type logotype
Logotype Variations branding font type logo typography custom type logotype
Download color palette
  1. lm.gif
  2. lm2.jpg

WIP logotypes. Which version do you think works best?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Buddy-Buddy
Buddy-Buddy
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Buddy-Buddy

View profile
    • Like