Adrismate

Landing page | Reguide

Adrismate
Adrismate
  • Save
Landing page | Reguide logo illustration drive mobile maps graphic design electric scooter design app
Download color palette

Hi again! 👋
And here is the landing page website to introduce the Reguide app. It's builded in 4 sections to don't make it long and make it lighter to see.

Feedback its always welcome! 🤗
------
Instagram: @adrismate

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Adrismate
Adrismate

More by Adrismate

View profile
    • Like