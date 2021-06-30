Gabriella Verhaeg

Slick and Giggles logo

Gabriella Verhaeg
Gabriella Verhaeg
  • Save
Slick and Giggles logo vector ui illustration icon logo banners banner design banner branding design
Download color palette

They wanted something simple with a chakra with the color palette I had made and they chose

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Gabriella Verhaeg
Gabriella Verhaeg

More by Gabriella Verhaeg

View profile
    • Like