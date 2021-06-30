Thiago Padua

Food Box branding design illustration adobe photoshop
Box developed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.
Company requested something that called attention, highlight.

All work was delivered within 3 weeks. Approved after minor changes.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
