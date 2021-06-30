Alexandra Damir

Ellen's Beads Logo

Alexandra Damir
Alexandra Damir
Hire Me
  • Save
Ellen's Beads Logo design indesign id illustrator ai branding jewellery hand pink handmadeillustration bead handmade crafts stylized vector character illustration flat graphic design logo
Download color palette

Logo design for hand made crafts

Alexandra Damir
Alexandra Damir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Damir

View profile
    • Like