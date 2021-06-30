überdosis

Calender for content marketing platform

content marketing platform filters labels calender design ui ui design
We created this calender for the content marketing platform Aioma so that the user can better structure, overview and, in the end, tackle all the tasks.

In addition, filters enable the user to sort entries by product, topic, distribution type or social network.

What do you think? :)

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Your hands-on team for lovely digital products.
