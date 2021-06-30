🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Day #011 : Success / Failure Flash UI
Todays design was to make flash UI for success and failure.
Used light theme and 3D Icons
Tools Used : Figma
Do like the post and will be eagerly waiting for your feedbacks.