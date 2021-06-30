Siddhant giri

Day #011 : Success / Failure Flash UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #011 : Success / Failure Flash UI branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design ux ui design 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #011 : Success / Failure Flash UI
Todays design was to make flash UI for success and failure.
Used light theme and 3D Icons
Tools Used : Figma
Do like the post and will be eagerly waiting for your feedbacks.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like