Anwar Hossain

Mobile App UI | Banking

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile App UI | Banking design illustration ux ui flat clean minimal wallet banking app financial app banking bankingapp payment payment app invest saving goals mobile banking digital payments payments
Download color palette

Hey Creatives 🔥

Here's my recent exploration. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

Thanks! :)

Available for a new design project

Let's Talk:
anwar.uiux@gmail.com

Interested in seeing more *real* projects like this one? Follow Me 😎

Dribbble | Behance | Uplabs | Instagram |

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hello 👋, Let's Talk About Your Next Project! 🎉
Hire Me

More by Anwar Hossain

View profile
    • Like