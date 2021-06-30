CV / Resume Format

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Senior Software Engineer Single page CV
I just created a new professional single page CV template. In same way I can create many different types of professional CV that suits to your designation. The above CV is created using Adobe illustrator and Figma.
Available format - Ai, PDF, and PSD
Contact me if you need this or different one, sshathu@ymail.com
