Ston

Ston identity clean vector dribbble negative space minimalist colors creative stoneage elephant primal illustrations logos illustration design adobe illustrator adobe branding logo design logo
STON (Stone age) was a broad prehistoric period during which stone was widely used to carve and make tools with an edge, a point. ⠀

The period lasted for roughly 3.4 million years and ended between 4000 BCE and 2000 BCE. ⠀

