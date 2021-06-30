ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Open Match

ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio
ALEXEY FMNH for Flatstudio
Parimatch: Open Match sportsbook ui ux interface pm parimatch betting gambling sportsfeed soccer fonbet bwin ligastavok 1xstavka bookmaker onlinecasino mobile navigation webui betslip
Finding the right match is highly important, but what is inside it is even more – especially, if we speak about the most valuable customers who bet on secondary markets mostly.

The challenge is to be able to fit all the information on small screens and keep it readable, while on desktop it should be organised in a way not to distract from or overcomplicate the betting process.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

