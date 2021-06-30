Parimatch: Open Match

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Explore sport events
Finding the right match is highly important, but what is inside it is even more – especially, if we speak about the most valuable customers who bet on secondary markets mostly.
The challenge is to be able to fit all the information on small screens and keep it readable, while on desktop it should be organised in a way not to distract from or overcomplicate the betting process.
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch
