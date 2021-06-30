Diamond Logo Design Process | Grid System

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo is the symbol of a company or an organization. It represents the company and its goal or services. So, It's very important for the company or and organization. In this tutorial, I will show you how to make a Premium Diamond Logo in Adobe Illustrator. I have mentioned all the steps in the tutorial. I hope you will enjoy the tutorial. Please give a thumbs up if you like the video and share your opinion about it.
Check the tutorial - https://youtu.be/OhhX660msLk
Subscribe - https://tinyurl.com/27mdap2a
|| Don't Forget To Like | Comment | Share | Subscribe ||
Follow Me:
Facebook : https://tinyurl.com/4xs6ahjx
Twitter : https://tinyurl.com/3zmw2kzf
Instagram : https://tinyurl.com/5889b4xb
Order/Hire Me On:
Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/creatoranwar
Freelancer : https://tinyurl.com/e6566ju
Checkout My Portfolios:
Behance : https://www.behance.net/creatoranwar
Behance : https://www.behance.net/creatoranwarbd
Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/creatoranwar
Like On My Facebook Page:
https://tinyurl.com/nenfe4da
For Business Inquiries:
Email : creatoranward@gmail.com
Mobile : +88 01715828784
WhatsApp : 880 1715828784
DON'T FORGET TO APPRICIATE
THANK YOU