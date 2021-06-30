Wang Yang

The 100th Anniversary (1921 - 2021)

Wang Yang
Wang Yang
  • Save
The 100th Anniversary (1921 - 2021) simplicity graphical 2021 1921 china number anniversary 100 red logo color fashion branding design
Download color palette

庆祝中国共产党成立100周年!
The 100th Anniversary of the Founding of The Communist Party of China !

Wang Yang
Wang Yang

More by Wang Yang

View profile
    • Like