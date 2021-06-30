Good for Sale
Welovegraphics

Humer Illustrations

Welovegraphics
Welovegraphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Humer Illustrations lineart mobile app blue humor pack website illustrations illustrator illustration vector figma
Humer Illustrations lineart mobile app blue humor pack website illustrations illustrator illustration vector figma
Humer Illustrations lineart mobile app blue humor pack website illustrations illustrator illustration vector figma
Humer Illustrations lineart mobile app blue humor pack website illustrations illustrator illustration vector figma
Humer Illustrations lineart mobile app blue humor pack website illustrations illustrator illustration vector figma
Humer Illustrations lineart mobile app blue humor pack website illustrations illustrator illustration vector figma
Download color palette
  1. Humer-Cover-1.png
  2. Humer-Cover-2.png
  3. Humer-Cover-3.png
  4. Humer-Cover-5.png
  5. Humer-Cover-6.png
  6. Humer-Cover-4.png

Humer Illustrations

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Humer Illustrations

10 humorous illustrations of common errors on the site or in applications. The entire set of illustrations can be edited according to your needs and tasks. You can easily change line colors, shape colors and patterns to look great on your site. Illustrations are available in all the most popular formats. Ideal for pages with technical alerts, temporary website development, update stub, error page, incorrect product search and more.

Welovegraphics
Welovegraphics
Illustrations for websites, apps and presentations
Hire Me

More by Welovegraphics

View profile
    • Like