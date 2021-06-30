Mohammed Alsabbagh

EBNI Magazine

Mohammed Alsabbagh
Mohammed Alsabbagh
  • Save
EBNI Magazine creative magazine graphic design design
Download color palette

EiTESAL Business Nurturing Initiative (EBNI) is an incubation project initiated by Eitesal and other institutions, EBNI supports startups incubated and entrepreneurs in different aspects financial, technical and managerial.

Hire Me
Mail: mohammed.alsabagh26@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +201145598498

Follow Me on:
--------------------
Behance: /MohammedAlsabbagh
LinkedIn: /mohammedalsabbagh
Pinterest: @Alsabbaghmohammed

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Mohammed Alsabbagh
Mohammed Alsabbagh

More by Mohammed Alsabbagh

View profile
    • Like