EBNI Magazine

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
EiTESAL Business Nurturing Initiative (EBNI) is an incubation project initiated by Eitesal and other institutions, EBNI supports startups incubated and entrepreneurs in different aspects financial, technical and managerial.
Hire Me
Mail: mohammed.alsabagh26@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +201145598498
Follow Me on:
--------------------
Behance: /MohammedAlsabbagh
LinkedIn: /mohammedalsabbagh
Pinterest: @Alsabbaghmohammed