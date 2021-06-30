Akash Jha
ClearDesign

ClearPro | App Design

Akash Jha
ClearDesign
Akash Jha for ClearDesign
  • Save
ClearPro | App Design fintech app design ui ux
Download color palette

Clear Pro app is India's first app exclusively designed for tax professionals who prefer convenience of accessing information on the move. We are bringing a lot of new and useful features to our app, which will boost the productivity of our customers.

Do check out Clear Pro on playstore:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.cleartax.pro

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
ClearDesign
ClearDesign
Welcome to our design portfolio.

More by ClearDesign

View profile
    • Like