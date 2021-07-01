Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Felix Schuster

eSignature Blog Design

Felix Schuster
Felix Schuster
  • Save
eSignature Blog Design builder minimal paperless sign interface buttons icons branding panel dark mode contract signature design blog esignature ui
Download color palette

Hi folks,

another week, another blog design.

This time around we're discussing eSignatures and how contract management inevitably will have to make the switch entirely to digital SaaS solutions. Old school paperwork has its own charm (and struggles), but at the end of the day does not hold a candle to the efficiency of modern technology.

Cheers, Felix.

paperless.io | LinkedIn

Felix Schuster
Felix Schuster
Listening to Buena Vista Social Club.

More by Felix Schuster

View profile
    • Like