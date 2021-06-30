Brandon Lord

Drippin' in Sweat

Drippin' in Sweat flames black vacation burnout fire typogaphy type vector illustration graphicdesign creative design
Burnout is real folks, which I've very much experienced in the last month within my personal work. Make sure to take time off when you can, grab a drink and relax! On a separate note, my partner and I are off to Fire Island this week and with the crazy heat this month I think we've all been drippin' in sweat.

