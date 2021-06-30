VASK®️

trellus™

trellus™ gradient green colorful minimalist simple mark logo design startup letter concept symbol minimal icon branding illustration vector logomark brand logo
trellus Logo concept.

trellus helps people improve as communicators by increasing awareness of communication behaviors and their impacts on others.

Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com

See more of my work:

https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign
https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/

