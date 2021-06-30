Hacke

GIGSER task manager | Daily Design task manager android ios clean daily dailyui ux ui mobile app light design to-do todo task manager todo app todolist planning tool
Hello everyone!
I just finished my Daily Design, task manager.
If you like it, press "L". Feedback helps me improve and grow

Have a great job?
Contact me: jgerenaiadaviti@gmail.com
See also my website: https://www.behance.net/davitjgerenaia
Wish you a happy day.

