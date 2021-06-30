Neema Adam

Landing Page Design - Daily UI Design #003 do over

Landing Page Design - Daily UI Design #003 do over logo design illustration wordpress website concept website webflow web design ui responsive
Daily UI Design #003 is about designing a landing page for anything. I already did the #003 design but I was unhappy with it so I decided to do another one. I am very happy with this one!

