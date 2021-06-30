Matheus Ferreira

Companhia dos Livros | Brand & Visual Identity 01

Matheus Ferreira
Matheus Ferreira
  • Save
Companhia dos Livros | Brand & Visual Identity 01 adobe illustrator icon symbol visual identity graphic design behance logotype vector illustration branding design branding concept branding brand design brand logo design
Download color palette

Development of the rebrand of Companhia dos Livros, a bookstore located in the city of Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

Matheus Ferreira
Matheus Ferreira

More by Matheus Ferreira

View profile
    • Like