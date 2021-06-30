Puritech Logo Showcase

One of my recent works for a logo design. This company sells UV-C pens which kill harmful bacteria with only a 5-second scan. The perfect alternative to wipes in these times.

After hours of iterations, this idea just struck me and it worked perfectly. I was just sketching away when all of a sudden, I drew a shape which I thought “hmmmm this could actually work”.

For the colors, I wanted to give it a mysterious look which worked perfectly because purple is also the color on the spectrum for UV-C. And of course the name — ultraviolet.

I had some fun creating the custom wordmark too, to give it a geometric and futuristic look.

I would love to hear all your thoughts on this one!