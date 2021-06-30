Puritech Logo Showcase

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my recent works for a logo design. This company sells UV-C pens which kill harmful bacteria with only a 5-second scan. The perfect alternative to wipes in these times.
After hours of iterations, this idea just struck me and it worked perfectly. I was just sketching away when all of a sudden, I drew a shape which I thought “hmmmm this could actually work”.
For the colors, I wanted to give it a mysterious look which worked perfectly because purple is also the color on the spectrum for UV-C. And of course the name — ultraviolet.
I had some fun creating the custom wordmark too, to give it a geometric and futuristic look.
I would love to hear all your thoughts on this one!