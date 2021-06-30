Subrata Das

Seven Logo Marks

Seven Logo Marks exploration tech logo seven logo sports logo black berry monkey logo typography graphicdesign brand identity logodesign logo branding
Custom Logo Exploration Marks using the number seven. Hope you enjoy it.

Currently, I am looking for logo & branding projects.

Business inquiry: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks

