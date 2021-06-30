Vlad Iftimescu

Alien Explorer

Vlad Iftimescu
Vlad Iftimescu
Hire Me
  • Save
Alien Explorer outerworld cosmos space stars planet alien alien world environment character gaming vector graphic design concept art illustration
Download color palette

A practice piece further exploring a personal idea and illustrating in vector format.
Hit the full view button for a complete picture.

Vlad Iftimescu
Vlad Iftimescu
Unconvetional Graphic Design
Hire Me

More by Vlad Iftimescu

View profile
    • Like