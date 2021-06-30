Isaac LeFever

Badlands

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Hire Me
  • Save
Badlands hills desert plains dakota southwest western mountains sunset vintage retro travel poster works progress administration wpa ipad pro digital painting 2d procreate illustration landscape badlands
Download color palette

Ok one more of these showing how the landscape blends into the sky. Really like how this one turned out.

-

I'm on the internets! Instagram | Web Shop | Behance

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
Hire Me

More by Isaac LeFever

View profile
    • Like