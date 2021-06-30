Abhishek Gautam

MyMandi Landing Page | UI UX

Abhishek Gautam
Abhishek Gautam
  • Save
MyMandi Landing Page | UI UX mymandi doorstep delivery splash screen abhishek gautam behance illustration adobe illustrator adobe xd ux
Download color palette

Made a Landing page for MyMandi Indian startup which is about delivering fresh vegetables 🥦🥕 and fruits at the doorstep.

Abhishek Gautam
Abhishek Gautam

More by Abhishek Gautam

View profile
    • Like