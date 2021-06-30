Quin Baker

Quin Baker
Quin Baker
Heat Wave Logo
A logo for a new show on Snapchat about all things summer. The goal was to capture childhood nostalgia and summer feels in a style that feels 90s at heart.

Quin Baker
Quin Baker

