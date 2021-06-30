James Harr

Pathways for E Learning Web Application

Learning Pathway design for Prodeus, a progressive web app and chrome extension that lets you turn your browsing and online learning into a peer certified degree. This page lets users collect content from around the web to build courses easily.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
