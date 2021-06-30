Lucian Tudorache

Visitor Analytics Application - Traffic Structure Design

Hello, folks! Long time no play!

Today I'm sharing a screen from the application we're working on. It allows you to see all the details about your incoming website traffic, at a glance.

You can also see it live on Visitor Analytics application.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
UI & UX Designer, Illustrator

