Z - Zebu

Z - Zebu design identity mark buffalo brand animal logo design logos logo wild bull logo bull zebu animal logo
The last but not least! Here's the latest logo for the #animalogos challenge. I felt a lot of pressure to deliver big on the last day of this challenge. I really wanted to show how much I’ve grown as a designer with this project of mine, but the more I thought about it the more convinced I am that it doesn’t matter what I do for the last day but it’s all about the day to day process. I used this exercise as a chance to push myself creatively as a logo designer. Thanks to everyone who has followed along the challenge with me. Do you have any favorites? If so, please leave a comment below.

