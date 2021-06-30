Future of Game Based Learning

Game based learning platforms that simulate and provide real-life experiences are already applicable to most of the industries for training via game based learning for adults.

https://www.communicationcrafts.com/benefit-example-of-game-base-learning-gbl/?cc=com&?utm_source=dribbble&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=Game-Based-Learning:-The-Future-of-EdTech-in-eLearning