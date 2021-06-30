Casey Wilkinson

King of the Baggers Logo

King of the Baggers Logo design motorcycle racing vector motorsports logo branding illustration
We applied our creative horsepower to this logo for the MotoAmerica “King of the Baggers” racing series. In the motorcycle realm, baggers are big-engined, cruiser-style muscle-bikes with hard saddlebags. In this fan-favorite class of racing, the spotlight is on the growing 'performance bagger' genre.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
