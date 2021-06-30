Rimon Hasan

Alexander - Lawyer Logo

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan
  • Save
Alexander - Lawyer Logo lawyer letter logo corporate luxury identity logomark logodesign surgeon logo engineer logo judge logo barrister logo firm logo modern law office logo rimongraphics lawyer attorney logo law firm law office law firm logo lawyer logo
Download color palette

Alexander - Lawyer Logo

A lawyer (also called attorney, counsel, or counselor) is a licensed professional who advises and represents others in legal matters. Today's lawyer can be young or old, male or female.

We are available for new projects - inboxclient.rh@gmail.com

Behance | YouTube | Website

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan

More by Rimon Hasan

View profile
    • Like