Stripe Street Studio Brand Identity

Stripe Street Studio Brand Identity vector illustration web design logo design icon branding logo design
Download color palette
Stacey Herman founded stripe Street Studio in 2020 as the first of its kind design studio that specializes in interior design, home set-up, and organization for divorced dads. Stacey approached me early in the process when the studio was still just an idea. I named and branded the project from scratch, working with her to understand her goals and inspirations behind the studio. Deliverables included naming, branding, web-design, and printed material design.

In addition to the branding, I am continuing to help her expand her business by building out a strategic go-to-market social strategy to continue building her brand presence. Explore more by visiting the site I designed for them at stripestreetstudio.com

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
