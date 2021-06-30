Stripe Street Studio Brand Identity

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Stacey Herman founded stripe Street Studio in 2020 as the first of its kind design studio that specializes in interior design, home set-up, and organization for divorced dads. Stacey approached me early in the process when the studio was still just an idea. I named and branded the project from scratch, working with her to understand her goals and inspirations behind the studio. Deliverables included naming, branding, web-design, and printed material design.
In addition to the branding, I am continuing to help her expand her business by building out a strategic go-to-market social strategy to continue building her brand presence. Explore more by visiting the site I designed for them at stripestreetstudio.com