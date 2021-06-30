Innocent Tamunosiki

A ride sharing app landing Page - Desktop

Innocent Tamunosiki
Innocent Tamunosiki
  • Save
A ride sharing app landing Page - Desktop
Download color palette

Easy Ride, is a ride sharing app that encourage people to download, use and then share the app with friends, this is the design of the Desktop app.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Innocent Tamunosiki
Innocent Tamunosiki

More by Innocent Tamunosiki

View profile
    • Like