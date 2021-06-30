Sitsiilia Bergmann

App for Sandwich shop/cafe

Sitsiilia Bergmann
Sitsiilia Bergmann
  • Save
App for Sandwich shop/cafe app icon typography ux ui design
Download color palette

My first try on doing a mockup:) Feedback is very welcome as I want to learn and become better.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Sitsiilia Bergmann
Sitsiilia Bergmann
Like