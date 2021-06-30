Murshed alam

Modern Aircraft logo design

Modern Aircraft logo design flat logo design minimal logo plane logo aircraft tail logo modern logo letterhead logo minimalist logo monogram logo
A logo for mini aircraft. Basically the brand is like uber on the air. They looking for something work with tail.

